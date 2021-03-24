iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Gumede Unduly Benefited R2.9m From Tender – State

5 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The State alleges that former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede unduly benefited R2.9 million from a controversial eThekwini waste collection tender.

Gumede and 21 others face fraud, corruption and racketeering charges relating to the dodgy tender amounting to a revised figure of R320 million, excluding VAT.

In a 324-page indictment, the State said Gumede received kickbacks directly into her personal account as well as through a family member and entities associated with her.

At least R854,000 was transferred directly into her account, according to the State.

Gumede allegedly used some of the funds to purchase airtime amounting to R46,650.

The State said she and her several co-accused face 2,786 counts combined.

The matter has now been transferred to the Durban High Court with the first sitting scheduled for 14 June this year.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Gordhan Adamant He Never Set Up A Rogue Unit

5 hours ago
1 min read

Cemeteries Turning Into Dumping Sites

6 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 510 New COVID-19 Cases

6 hours ago
1 min read

Gumede And Co-Accused To Appear In Court

1 day ago
1 min read

ACDP Protests In Support Of Chief Justice

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 599 New Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Malawi Court Rejects Another Bushiri Application

1 day ago
1 min read

TVET College Students Want Answers

2 days ago
1 min read

Home Affairs Signs Historic Agreement For Asylum Seekers

2 days ago
1 min read

Students Take Fees Protest To The Union Buildings

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Records 1 051 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Harding Wins Kenya Open

3 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Sanofi Launches Innovative TB Prevention Treatment Set to be SA Game Changer

40 seconds ago
4 min read

You Still Have Rights, No Matter Your Financial Situation

9 mins ago
3 min read

Reach for a Dream Reflects on One Year in Lockdown

17 mins ago
4 min read

Working Women – ‘You Can Have It All, Just Not All At Once’

24 mins ago