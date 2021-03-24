Gumede Unduly Benefited R2.9m From Tender – State

Share with your network!

The State alleges that former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede unduly benefited R2.9 million from a controversial eThekwini waste collection tender.

Gumede and 21 others face fraud, corruption and racketeering charges relating to the dodgy tender amounting to a revised figure of R320 million, excluding VAT.

In a 324-page indictment, the State said Gumede received kickbacks directly into her personal account as well as through a family member and entities associated with her.

At least R854,000 was transferred directly into her account, according to the State.

Gumede allegedly used some of the funds to purchase airtime amounting to R46,650.

The State said she and her several co-accused face 2,786 counts combined.

The matter has now been transferred to the Durban High Court with the first sitting scheduled for 14 June this year.

