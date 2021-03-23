Gumede And Co-Accused To Appear In Court

Share with your network!

Former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede and her co-accused are expected to appear in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday.

They are facing charges relating to the R430-million Durban Solid Waste tender corruption.

The tender was issued in 2017 when Gumede was still mayor.

In December, the state asked for a postponement of the case, but Gumede’s lawyers’ weren’t pleased.

The court granted the postponement but warned the matter could be struck off the roll if the state asks for another delay.

