Gumede And Co-Accused Plead Not Guilty

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering, and racketeering.

Gumede and her 21 co-accused have pleaded not guilty to fraud, corruption and racketeering.

The charges relate to a waste collection tender amounting to over R300 million which was issued during Gumede’s tenure.

State prosecutor Ashika Lucken asked the group to plead, shortly after reading the indictment. They have all pleaded not guilty in the multimillion-rand corruption matter.

Gumede has previously told her supporters that she was innocent and that the case against her was part of a plot to end her political career.

Share with your network!