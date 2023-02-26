iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Gumbo’s Long Journey from West Africa

1 hour ago 1 min read

Raised on Louisiana gumbo, a curious food writer traveled to Benin to discover the dish’s origins in West Africa. Brought to the US by African slaves, the okra-based stew survived a very long journey and underwent a variety of modifications on its way to becoming gumbo. Louisiana gumbo carries on the essence of West African okra stew in that it provides a bowl of well-seasoned fish and seafood, meat and vegetables encased in a thickened sauce and is served with a carbohydrate. In Louisiana, it’s rice. In West Africa, it’s fufu, a sticky bread made from cassava used to scoop the contents from the bowl. But Louisiana’s gumbo is also distinct in that it starts with a roux, a French thickening technique made by cooking a mixture of flour and butter or other fat (in gumbo’s case, it’s cooked to an almost chocolate colour). The introduction of the roux to Louisiana gumbo stems from the Acadians (Cajun ancestors), French colonists who were ultimately exiled from French-Canada in the mid-1700s, eventually settling in Louisiana.

BBC

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Burna Boy, Afrobeats Stars Take Center Stage at NBA All-Star Game 

1 hour ago
1 min read

Surreal, Nostalgic and Tangible: Exploring the Theme of Time at Investec’s Cape Town Art Fair

1 hour ago
1 min read

‘Tirailleurs’: Movie Honors the African Soldiers France Tried to Forget

1 hour ago
1 min read

Celebrating Ancient Practices Through Modern African Design                         

1 hour ago
1 min read

Some of the Continent’s Best Destination Events Currently Open for Entries    

1 hour ago
1 min read

Panoramic Ocean Views from All Angles while Enjoying a Game of Golf in Mauritius

1 hour ago
1 min read

Ouagadougou Hosts One of the Largest African Film Festivals

1 hour ago
1 min read

Cairo Inaugurates the First Phase of Renovations on the Venerable Egyptian Museum

1 hour ago
1 min read

Welcome to One of Juba’s Most Sought-after Night Out Spot

1 hour ago
1 min read

Cyclone Freddy’s Heading for Mozambique

2 days ago
1 min read

Ghana and Gambia Ramping Up Efforts to Build Tech-based Economies

2 days ago
1 min read

Tunisian Rights Group Denounces President Saied’s Hate Speech

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Alonso And Aston Martin Look A Strong Package

47 mins ago
3 min read

France End Scotland’s Six Nations Grand Slam Hopes

50 mins ago
2 min read

Mooney Powers Australia To Women’s T20 World Cup Title

53 mins ago
2 min read

Spurs Sink Toothless Chelsea To Pile More Misery On Potter

55 mins ago

Share