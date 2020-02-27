Guinea President Says he Still Has It in Him

President Alpha Conde has suggested publicly for the first time that he could run for a third term if the constitution is changed, a move likely to fuel further unrest. Guineans vote on Sunday in parliamentary elections and a referendum on constitutional reforms that could allow the 81-year-old to stand again, and the prospect of him staying longer in office has already led to months of sometimes violent protests. Opponents see the process as a plot to enable Conde, who approaches the end of the two terms allotted under the present constitution, to stay in power for up to another decade. For Conde, who became Guinea’s first democratically elected leader in 2010, the changes will create a “modern constitution”. Western and Chinese businesses are also keeping an eye on how events unfold. The West African nation is rich with natural resources including the world’s largest bauxite reserves, as well as in iron, gold, diamonds and oil. But investments have stalled due to political instability and a lack of infrastructure and most of its 13 million people live in poverty.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
