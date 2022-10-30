iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Guardiola Says Haaland Will Not Be Risked When Man City Face Sevilla

REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/
21 seconds ago 1 min read

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland will skip their Champions League clash with Sevilla on Wednesday as a precaution after the Norwegian did not play in Saturday’s 1-0 Premier League victory at Leicester City due to injury, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Haaland, who has 22 goals in all competitions this season, was substituted in the second half of City’s goalless Champions League draw at his former side Borussia Dortmund last Tuesday after sustaining a knock.

Guardiola said he would not take a risk with his leading goalscorer when they host Sevilla in Europe’s top-tier club competition as they have already qualified for the knockout stage.

“I don’t know,” Guardiola told the BBC, when asked about Haaland’s potential return date. “He has ligament damage. He feels better, we have one more week.

“He won’t play against Sevilla, because we have already qualified and hopefully against Fulham (on Saturday) he can help us. If not, he might play against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup (on Nov. 9).”

City lacked a cutting edge in the opening half at Leicester but a stunning free kick from Kevin De Bruyne sealed the win as the champions moved back to the top of the Premier League table.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

NZ’s Phillips Borrows Sprinter’s Start To Beat ‘Mankading’

3 mins ago
2 min read

England March Into World Cup Semis After Beating Australia

5 mins ago
2 min read

Howe Says Wilson ‘Desperate’ To Make England’s World Cup Squad

9 mins ago
2 min read

Wolff Sees Mexico As Mercedes’ Best Chance Of Winning

12 mins ago
3 min read

Verstappen On Pole In Mexico And Chasing F1 Record

16 mins ago
3 min read

Foley Boots Australia To Narrow Victory Over Wasteful Scotland

16 hours ago
2 min read

Mercedes Say Red Bull Are Exaggerating Wind Tunnel Penalty Impact

16 hours ago
2 min read

Conte Happy Again As Tottenham Get ‘Nasty’ In Comeback Win

16 hours ago
3 min read

Potter Suffers First Chelsea Defeat In Nightmare Return To Brighton

16 hours ago
3 min read

De Bruyne Free-Kick Fires City To Win At Leicester

16 hours ago
2 min read

Neves Earns Wolves A Point At Brentford But Costa Sent Off

16 hours ago
4 min read

Thousands Of Workers Evicted In Qatar’s Capital Ahead Of World Cup

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Guardiola Says Haaland Will Not Be Risked When Man City Face Sevilla

21 seconds ago
2 min read

NZ’s Phillips Borrows Sprinter’s Start To Beat ‘Mankading’

3 mins ago
2 min read

England March Into World Cup Semis After Beating Australia

5 mins ago
2 min read

Howe Says Wilson ‘Desperate’ To Make England’s World Cup Squad

9 mins ago

Share