Growing Threat in the Gulf of Guinea

A Singapore-registered oil tanker has been boarded by “unidentified persons” about 300 nautical miles (555km) off Ivory Coast in the Gulf of Guinea, the city-state’s port authority said. The tanker Success 9 had 20 crew members of various nationalities on board including one Singaporean. In a statement the MPA said it was working closely with the ship owner, Monrovian maritime rescue officials and the city-state’s Changi command and control centre to monitor the situation and provide assistance. The Gulf of Guinea was long known as a hotspot for global piracy, with insurance firm Beazley offering the “Gulf of Guinea Piracy Plus”, a bespoke insurance plan for maritime crew travelling through the area. The maritime zone covers 11,000sq km (4,247sq miles) and stretches from Angola to Senegal.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
More Stories
Reveal of Africa.com’s 2023 Definitive List of Women CEOs
For the First Time the Government of Kenya has Failed to Pay its Employees
Eritrean Doctor Appeals for Conjoined Twins
The Women on the Frontlines of Somalia’s Stories
UN Food Relief Agency Investigates the Theft of Food in Ethiopia
German Companies are Training Young Africans to become IT Experts, also for the German Market
Bujumbura Gets Some Needed IMF Relief
South Africa has a Food Crisis
Plan the Perfect Visit to Nigeria with these Top Tips
South Africa’s Chase after an Escapee Ends in Arusha
A Teacher’s Project to Gather One Million Plastic Bottles to Keep 1000 Children in School
Not Everyone is Convinced that Wheat can be Grown at Scale in Senegal