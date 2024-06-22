Growing Calls To Keep DA Away From Employment And Labour Ministry

There are increasing demands for President Cyril Ramaphosa to exclude the Democratic Alliance (DA) from the Employment and Labour Ministry.

Both the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) have expressed concerns that the party could undermine the welfare of the working class.

This marks the first time since the 90s that the South African cabinet will include ministers from various political factions.

Recently, DA leader John Steenhuisen organized a protest outside COSATU’s headquarters in Johannesburg, voicing opposition to the national minimum wage.

The party advocates for what it refers to as the youth employment opportunity certificate, arguing that it will help young people find employment without the limitations imposed by the current minimum wage of R27.58 per hour.

However, SAFTU spokesperson Trevor Shaku criticized the DA’s policy initiatives, stating, “Somehow, they think lowering the cost of labour is going to incentivise businesses to hire people. As a result, they are constantly attacking the national minimum wage.”

Similarly, COSATU has voiced concerns, asserting that appointing a DA minister of employment and labour would reverse the progress made under the ANC government.