iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Growing Africa’s Agriculture Industry around Data

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Sara Menker built Gro Intelligence, a firm that pulls global agricultural data from thousands of data sets, and then uses artificial intelligence to create forecasts for supply, demand, and pricing. Wondering how much pork will cost in China next year? Gro crunches tens of thousands of data points–weather, international trade volume, projected soybean and corn yields (i.e., pig food)–to produce an answer that makes sense to both pig farmers and hedge fund managers. Using publicly available satellite images from space agencies instead of private companies helps Gro offer pricing that starts at $1,000 a year. After quitting her Wall Street job in 2012, Menker, who was born in Ethiopia, spent two years studying the industry. She initially self-funded her operation, and then persuaded some of her former bosses to invest and started building a team in Nairobi, where the company still maintains an office in addition to its New York City headquarters. Gro has raised $40 million, which Menker says will help strengthen its data-crunching capabilities–and maybe solve some of the world’s larger problems.

SOURCE: INC

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Eight African e-Commerce Startups Invited to Apply for a Facebook-run Accelerator

2 hours ago
1 min read

Interview with Zimbabwe’s Award Winning Author

2 hours ago
1 min read

Cameroonians Encouraged to Manage their Chronic Illnesses during the Pandemic

2 hours ago
1 min read

Trouble is Brewing in the Sahara

2 hours ago
1 min read

Vulnerable Women are being Preyed on in Nairobi

2 hours ago
1 min read

What is Behind the Neuropsychiatric Genetics of African Populations-Psychosis Project?

2 hours ago
1 min read

The Situation in Addis is Making its Neighbours Nervous

2 hours ago
1 min read

Mo Ibrahim Foundation’s Report on Governance in Africa Is In

2 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Most Famous Prophet is On the Run

2 hours ago
1 min read

Burkinabe Festival Relieves Locals Amid Pandemic

3 days ago
1 min read

The Ultimate Gorilla Trekking Guide

3 days ago
1 min read

South Africa Shines at World Travel Awards, Africa 2020

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eight African e-Commerce Startups Invited to Apply for a Facebook-run Accelerator

2 hours ago
1 min read

Interview with Zimbabwe’s Award Winning Author

2 hours ago
1 min read

Cameroonians Encouraged to Manage their Chronic Illnesses during the Pandemic

2 hours ago
1 min read

Trouble is Brewing in the Sahara

2 hours ago