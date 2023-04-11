Growing African Countries’ Energy Systems in Sustainable Ways is Promising

The future of Africa’s energy sector is getting increasing attention from policymakers and the private sector. As demand for energy rises, current energy systems must grow rapidly to meet it. Most of the international and media attention for Africa’s energy systems has focused on simply pointing out the size of the challenge – captured in statistics such as “570 million people in Africa live without electricity”. This solemn narrative has changed in recent times. With renewed investor interest in gas contracts and exploitation of solar, wind and hydrogen, the “hot topic” of energy transition appears to have touched down in Africa. In many cases, it looks rather like a business opportunity rather than fundamentally a development goal or climate change commitment – but a positive change in narrative nonetheless.
SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION
More Stories
South Africa’s Chase after an Escapee Ends in Arusha
A Teacher’s Project to Gather One Million Plastic Bottles to Keep 1000 Children in School
Not Everyone is Convinced that Wheat can be Grown at Scale in Senegal
London Places Abuja on the Red List of Nations Not to be Targeted for Recruitment
Attacks Make Burkinabes Uneasy
A South African Court Will Decide if Thousands of Zimbabweans Face Possible Deportation
Helping Thousands of Nigerians Regain Sight and Lead Productive Lives
UAE Declines Request to Extradite Brothers Behind South Africa’s State Capture
The Champ Who’s Casting African Fencing in a More Positive Light
Rema Makes His ‘Tonight Show’ Debut with Powerful Medley
Venice Architecture Biennale 2023: Who, When and What to Look Forward to
Kamala Harris, at Former Slave Port in Ghana, Ties Past to Present