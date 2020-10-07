iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Groups Condemn Violence At Horner Murder Trial

Photo Credit: @crimeairnetwork/Twitter

5 hours ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

Various groups have condemned the violent protest outside the Senekal Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Political parties, unions and organisations have condemned attacks on farmers, but also called for police to bring to book the angry farmers who apparently wanted to take the law into their own hands at the Senekal Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Chaos erupted following the appearance of Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, 44.

The two men are accused of killing farm manager Brendin Horner, 22, whose body was found on Friday tied to a pole in an open field in Paul Roux, Free State.

At least two shots were fired, a police vehicle was overturned and set alight, and court property was damaged by angry Free State farmers, who forced their way into the holding cells, Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said.

A journalist and a photographer from The Citizen were also reportedly assaulted and threatened by the group.

Some young members of the African National Congress (ANC) and the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) on Tuesday said these farmers were undermining the judiciary.

MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe and a grouping called the ANC Youth League crisis committee called for the arrests of farmers who went on the rampage in the Free State on Tuesday.

“And the whole country is quiet. Lawlessness must not have eyes or colour. It has never happened here in South Africa where Africans would go to a police station and pull the car out of the police station and burn it.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Former VBS CFO Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For Fraud

36 seconds ago
5 min read

Central Cape Town Well-Placed For Recovery – CCID

28 mins ago
1 min read

Magashule Unphased By Warrant Of Arrest Rumours

5 hours ago
2 min read

Unions Embark On Mass Strike

5 hours ago
1 min read

Over 1000 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed

5 hours ago
5 min read

Global Day For Decent Work: COSATU Calls A Nationwide Stay-Away On 7 October 2020

23 hours ago
1 min read

Police Officers Plead Not Guilty To Murder Charge

1 day ago
1 min read

SA To Lease State Land To Redress Inequality – Ramaphosa

1 day ago
1 min read

DA Wants Mapisa-Nqakula To Produce Zim Trip Minutes

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Covid-19 Update In Numbers

1 day ago
1 min read

Petrol Price To Decrease By Wednesday

2 days ago
1 min read

Kinnear Murder-Accused To Appear In Court

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Former VBS CFO Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For Fraud

36 seconds ago
3 min read

#DontGoBackToAbnormal: KAUAI’s Call To Rebuild A Better Post-COVID ‘Normal’

21 mins ago
5 min read

Central Cape Town Well-Placed For Recovery – CCID

28 mins ago
5 min read

Back At White House, Trump Urges Americans ‘Don’t Be Afraid’ Of COVID-19

35 mins ago