Groups Condemn Violence At Horner Murder Trial

Share with your network!

Various groups have condemned the violent protest outside the Senekal Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Political parties, unions and organisations have condemned attacks on farmers, but also called for police to bring to book the angry farmers who apparently wanted to take the law into their own hands at the Senekal Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Chaos erupted following the appearance of Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, 44.

The two men are accused of killing farm manager Brendin Horner, 22, whose body was found on Friday tied to a pole in an open field in Paul Roux, Free State.

At least two shots were fired, a police vehicle was overturned and set alight, and court property was damaged by angry Free State farmers, who forced their way into the holding cells, Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said.

A journalist and a photographer from The Citizen were also reportedly assaulted and threatened by the group.

Some young members of the African National Congress (ANC) and the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) on Tuesday said these farmers were undermining the judiciary.

MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe and a grouping called the ANC Youth League crisis committee called for the arrests of farmers who went on the rampage in the Free State on Tuesday.

“And the whole country is quiet. Lawlessness must not have eyes or colour. It has never happened here in South Africa where Africans would go to a police station and pull the car out of the police station and burn it.

Share with your network!