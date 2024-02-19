Group Exhibition, Unravel: The Power and Politics of Textiles in Art, at The Barbican in London                   

Organised thematically, Unravel: The Power and Politics of Textiles in Art considers the various ways in which artists have used textiles to tell stories of marginalisation and exclusion, as well as emancipatory joy and transcendence. The show’s earliest works were created in the 1960s, when many artists were pushing the sculptural boundaries of the medium and challenging the limiting parameters of ‘fine art’ and ‘craft’. The artists include South Africans Nicholas Hlobo, Igshaan Adams and Billie Zangewa, and notable names such as Magdalena Abakanowicz, Louise Bourgeois, Judy Chicago, Tracey Emin, Jeffrey Gibson and Yinka Shonibare.

DESIGN INDABA