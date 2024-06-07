Gro Intelligence, a startup founded in Kenya to provide detailed artificial intelligence-powered insights on climate risk and food production for multinationals and governments, is shutting down after failing to secure financing to continue operations. The shutdown ends a ten-year run during which Gro raised over $125 million. Its most recent major funding event was an $85 million round co-led by Intel Capital, the investment arm of the American semiconductor chipmaker, in 2021. Gro’s demise has disappointed African tech investors who tipped the startup to become an exemplar of the continent’s capacity to birth unique global solutions.

SEMAFOR