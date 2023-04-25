iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Grim Discoveries at a Secluded Kenyan Village

KENYA-RELIGION/EXHUMATION
5 hours ago 1 min read

Kenyan police have recovered 58 bodies, mostly from mass graves in a forest in eastern Kenya, thought to be followers of a Christian cult who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves, the country’s police chief said on Monday. The death toll, which has repeatedly risen as exhumations have been carried out, could rise further. The Kenyan Red Cross said 112 people have been reported missing to a tracing and counselling desk it has set up at a local hospital. Followers of the self-proclaimed Good News International Church had been living in several secluded settlements in an 800-acre (324-hectare) area within the Shakahola Forest. Kenya’s police chief Japhet Koome, visiting the scene, said the deceased included 50 people found in mass graves as well as eight who were found alive and emaciated but later died. He added that 29 survivors had been rescued and police were still searching for potential others.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Foreign Powers have Rescued Embassy Staff and Nationals Caught in Sudan’s Deadly Fighting

5 hours ago
1 min read

Role Players Change Tack in Fight Against Malaria

5 hours ago
1 min read

Big Honours for Campaigners of the Environment

5 hours ago
1 min read

After a Two-decade Absence, at least One Lion has Returned to Chad’s Sena Oura National Park

5 hours ago
1 min read

African Vaccination Week has Kicked Off

5 hours ago
1 min read

Addis on a Path to Avert another War

5 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Commercial Capital, Johannesburg, Remains Africa’s Wealthiest City

5 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Sets A Record at the London Marathon

5 hours ago
1 min read

An Internationally-acclaimed Exploration of Africa’s Role in World War 1

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Best Afrobeats Podcasts to Listen to Right Now                                                           

2 days ago
1 min read

The Most Detailed Fashion Roundup from the Exclusive African Premiere of Queen Charlotte 

2 days ago
1 min read

An Afrofuturist Architect Builds for a Better Future                                        

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

ANC Adopts Guideline Framework For Coalition Management At Local Government Level

8 mins ago
1 min read

SA Nationals Evacuated From Sudan

12 mins ago
2 min read

Death Toll In Kenyan Starvation Cult Rises To 73 – Police

18 mins ago
1 min read

ANC Promises To Deal With Energy Crisis

30 mins ago

Share