Green Taxis Form Part of Nairobi’s Near Future

Finland’s electric taxi service Nopea Ride expects to more than triple its fleet in Kenya’s capital this year, helping to reduce emissions from Nairobi’s notorious traffic.  Environmental experts say electric vehicles are a welcome step toward reducing pollution-related health problems but say emissions standards and public transport are still lacking. 

SOURCE: VOA

