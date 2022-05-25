Green Energy To Form Key Part Of SA-Germany Partnership

Green energy will soon be at the heart of the partnership between South Africa and Germany.
President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was welcomed at the Union Buildings on Tuesday.
Germany is South Africa’s second-largest trading partner.
Delegates will visit Sasol on Tuesday afternoon for the launch of a historic partnership to develop carbon emission reduction technologies and green hydrogen.
Ramaphosa said, “Germany has been a partner to our country and development since the establishment of the diplomatic relations between our two countries.”
