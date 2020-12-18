Green Corridors Shuttle Bus To Gorgeous Getaway Spots In Durban During Festive Season

Share with your network!

If beaches seem to be too crowded for some during the Festive Season in Durban, there’s an alternative to enjoy some of the cool, best getaway spots and ideal for social distancing – right on our doosrtep.

Green Corridors has a number of picnic sites and tourism experiences, that are easily accesible and to make it even more convenient there is a new Green Corridors Shuttle Bus. There’s a whole world of really amazing Durban experiences you may not know about, or if you did, haven’t considered exploring.

It starts its journey at Durban’s GreenHub on the Umgeni River (near Bluw Lagoon) at 08h30 (returning around 15h00), then hops from Durban beachfront hotel to hotel. Each of the four departure days offers a different Green Corridors destination, so hop on, hop off, it’s now so easy to experience Durban through green-tinted glasses. Green Corridors has four great green options for young and not so young families, and rest assured, the shuttle bus, guides and tours are all fully compliant with Covid-19 protocols.

The December schedule includes four weekly fun, action, culture, history and chill shuttle pick-ups on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. With Green Corridors sites, you’ll discover a host of safe, lively, wildly interesting things to do in Durban that you never knew existed.

On Tuesday, head off on the Wild Enanda/Enanda Dam trip. It includes uMzinyathi Falls, the Rastafarian Caves, Canoeing eNanda Adventures, and eNanda Mountain (lunch available at eNanda at your own expense). Sacred caves and a trip in a canoe, just for starters.

On Thursday, it’s Mqeku Tubing and Bum Slide, where you’ll visit the Valley of a 1000 hills, enjoy the amazing views en route…and then just ride the bum slide, take a tube ride or chill in the shady picnic site. (Bring your own picnic lunch) Mqeku Picnic site is a little slice of heaven.

On Friday, the itinerary is around Durban’s Waterfalls (byo picnic lunch). You’ll travel from Paradise Valley Falls to Kloof Falls to uMzinyathi Falls – perfect for keen photographers, nature lovers and water babies.

And on Saturday, it’s the ‘Mnini Canoe and Hike’ trip, ideal for birdwatchers and peace seekers – lunch available at your own expense. This is a leisurely day, drifting along the Mnini Dam shores, or hiking through the deep river gorges.

Green Corridors’ GreenHub is centrally located on the banks of the uMngeni river, known locally as Blue Lagoon, offering a walk-in centre for information, eco-education and tour bookings, with bicycle and canoe hire also available.

This December (and beyond), get your green on!

The Shuttle bus transport, guides and any entrance fees are included in the R400 per person – minimum of four persons for the tour to run. Note that the tours will not mix people from different circles so that no group has strangers on the shuttle with them. Masks are comulsory and santizers will be provided on the shuttle and at all sites. Sites are community run and by visiting you help to support the local economy.

The shuttle will not be in opertaion on 24, 25, 31 December and 1 January.

It’s imperative that you book: +27 (31) 322 6026 or email frontdesk@greencorridors.africa

