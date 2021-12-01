Great Album Covers Designed by African Designers

Some Ghanaian artists understand the worth of creating a separate work that can stand independent of their music. From psychedelic and afro-futuristic themed album covers of Osibisa, and simple photographs of bands in the vinyl age, to portraits of artists on CDs and cassettes in the Walkman and Discman era, to the images artists use to announce new projects have changed with the cultural and evolving lifestyle of every generation.
