Grant Buthelezi Official Funeral Says KwaZulu-Natal Administration

The KwaZulu-Natal administration is in talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office to arrange an official funeral for Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Buthelezi died at the age of 95 in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The former Zulu prime minister will be laid to rest at his hometown of Ulundi, north of Durban, on Friday.

The KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress emphasized its complicated relationship with the late Inkatha Freedom Party founder.

However, the province’s ruling party directed Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube to write to The Presidency and request a formal funeral for Buthelezi.

This is in appreciation of Buthelezi’s government service as a former Minister of Home Affairs, member of Parliament, and Zulu Prime Minister.

In 2019, The Presidency accorded the late Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini a special category one funeral.

Persons of extraordinary credentials are accorded a special official category one funeral with military ceremonial honors.