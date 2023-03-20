Graffiti Now Covers the Walls of Libya’s Ancient City, a UNESCO World Heritage Site    

Sabratha started out as a Phoenician trading post according to UNESCO, a part of the Numidian Kingdom of Massinissa before the Romans rebuilt it in the second and third centuries. In 2016 UNESCO added the site to the list of World Heritage in Danger. Now apart from the odd school visit the city is neglected and it has become a target for vandalism. Tour guide Adel Mahmoud says young visitors to this fragile site are often unattended and they don’t know how to behave around the ancient remains. The Punic temples surrounding the market square, the judicial court, and the municipal council were rebuilt in the fourth century AD. The ancient city is also famous for its huge Roman theatre, but with no foreign tourists, only Libyan families on weekends visit the site.
Sabratha started out as a Phoenician trading post according to UNESCO, a part of the Numidian Kingdom of Massinissa before the Romans rebuilt it in the second and third centuries. In 2016 UNESCO added the site to the list of World Heritage in Danger. Now apart from the odd school visit the city is neglected and it has become a target for vandalism. Tour guide Adel Mahmoud says young visitors to this fragile site are often unattended and they don’t know how to behave around the ancient remains. The Punic temples surrounding the market square, the judicial court, and the municipal council were rebuilt in the fourth century AD. The ancient city is also famous for its huge Roman theatre, but with no foreign tourists, only Libyan families on weekends visit the site.
More Stories
When to Visit Malawi
The Beauty about Exploring Africa is that the Continent has a Lot to Offer
Ugandan Kids get Introduced to Irish Dancing Via Online Lessons
Get a Symmetrical Trim at this Kenyan Barber
Standard Bank Hosts Central Bankers to Demonstrate Africa’s Potential to Learn – and Lead
Ghana’s Debt Crisis is Affecting Companies Beyond its Borders
FORBES AFRICA’s 50 Over 50 List is Out
Developing a Green Minerals Value Chain in Africa
Nigerian Startups Band Together to Fight Fraud
President Ruto Urges African States to Rethink their Visa Rules to Boost Intra-Africa Trade
Africa’s Health Tech Startups Set the Example for Disrupting Traditional Retail Pharmacy
Statista and Salary Explorer’s List of African Countries where Workers Earn the Highest Pay