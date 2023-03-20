iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Graffiti Now Covers the Walls of Libya’s Ancient City, a UNESCO World Heritage Site    

Magnificent columns on an ancient building facade. A public building of Sabratha, Libya. The theatre was built in 175-200 AD, so it was started by Emperor Marcus Aurelius; the construction was continued by his son Commodus and completed with a lavish proscaenium by Emperor Septimius Severus who was born in Leptis Magna; this time frame is applicable also to the enlargement of the theatre of Ostia.
17 seconds ago 1 min read

Sabratha started out as a Phoenician trading post according to UNESCO, a part of the Numidian Kingdom of Massinissa before the Romans rebuilt it in the second and third centuries. In 2016 UNESCO added the site to the list of World Heritage in Danger. Now apart from the odd school visit the city is neglected and it has become a target for vandalism. Tour guide Adel Mahmoud says young visitors to this fragile site are often unattended and they don’t know how to behave around the ancient remains. The Punic temples surrounding the market square, the judicial court, and the municipal council were rebuilt in the fourth century AD. The ancient city is also famous for its huge Roman theatre, but with no foreign tourists, only Libyan families on weekends visit the site.

AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

When to Visit Malawi

1 min ago
1 min read

The Beauty about Exploring Africa is that the Continent has a Lot to Offer

2 mins ago
1 min read

Ugandan Kids get Introduced to Irish Dancing Via Online Lessons

3 mins ago
1 min read

Get a Symmetrical Trim at this Kenyan Barber

5 mins ago
1 min read

Standard Bank Hosts Central Bankers to Demonstrate Africa’s Potential to Learn – and Lead

2 days ago
1 min read

Ghana’s Debt Crisis is Affecting Companies Beyond its Borders

2 days ago
1 min read

FORBES AFRICA’s 50 Over 50 List is Out

2 days ago
1 min read

Developing a Green Minerals Value Chain in Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Nigerian Startups Band Together to Fight Fraud

2 days ago
1 min read

President Ruto Urges African States to Rethink their Visa Rules to Boost Intra-Africa Trade

2 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Health Tech Startups Set the Example for Disrupting Traditional Retail Pharmacy 

2 days ago
1 min read

Statista and Salary Explorer’s List of African Countries where Workers Earn the Highest Pay

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Graffiti Now Covers the Walls of Libya’s Ancient City, a UNESCO World Heritage Site    

17 seconds ago
1 min read

When to Visit Malawi

1 min ago
1 min read

The Beauty about Exploring Africa is that the Continent has a Lot to Offer

2 mins ago
1 min read

Ugandan Kids get Introduced to Irish Dancing Via Online Lessons

3 mins ago

Share