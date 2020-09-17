iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Grades 10 And 11 Exams Eased – DBE

EWN

4 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Grade 10 and Grade 11 pass requirements for this year have been eased as schools grapple with the impact of Covid-19.

Basic Education Department director-general Mathanzima Mweli has directed schools to internally set tests for these grades, a move that effectively cancels national common paper examinations this year.

The school-set tests should only cover what a school has been able to teach during this year, and not the entire syllabus.

“Controlled tests should only be set on content taught, content not taught cannot be assessed,” Mweli said.

This meant that schools that have taught just a portion of the curriculum should test learners on what the learners learnt.

Mweli conceded that schools have covered the curriculum variably this year.

“The additional loss of teaching time due to rotational attendance, Covid-19 infections, and the additional four-week closure has resulted in a variable completion of the Annual Teaching Plans.”

Mweli further directed the schools to pass learners largely on marks they obtained during yearly assessments.

“The final tests marks should weigh less than the yearly marks, contrary to established standards. The current 25% weighting of School Based Assessment is increased to 60% and the examination component which is currently 75% is decreased to 40% resulting in a 60:40 weighting as opposed to the current 25:75 weighting.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Ramaphosa Urges SA To Do Jerusalema Dance

3 hours ago
1 min read

Mkhize Confirms Total Of 653 444 Cases Of COVID-19

4 hours ago
2 min read

What Lockdown Level 1 Means For South Africa

4 hours ago
14 min read

SA Moves To Lockdown Level 1 – Read President Ramaphosa’s Full Speech

16 hours ago
3 min read

Cape Town In The Running To Win The Ultimate Travel Excellence Accolade

23 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Address The Nation Tonight – Expected To Announce Move To Lockdown Level 1

24 hours ago
1 min read

ANC Will Repay Zim Flight Money

1 day ago
1 min read

Eskom Secures R2.5 billion Worth Of Farmland Over Debt Dispute

1 day ago
2 min read

Eskom Denies Misleading The Public

1 day ago
2 min read

NEDLAC Agree To Economic Recovery Action Plan

1 day ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 Recovery Rate On The Rise

1 day ago
1 min read

Steenhuisen: ‘It’s Time To Move To Lockdown Level 1’

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

All Female Investors And Entrepreneurs Panel @ 8th AFA

2 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Urges SA To Do Jerusalema Dance

3 hours ago
1 min read

Grades 10 And 11 Exams Eased – DBE

4 hours ago
1 min read

Mkhize Confirms Total Of 653 444 Cases Of COVID-19

4 hours ago