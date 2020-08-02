iAfrica

Grace Withdraws From PGA Event With COVID-19

Branden Grace withdrew from the PGA Barracuda Championship on Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19, the US PGA Tour announced.

Grace will have a self-isolation period of 10 days under PGA protocols and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Grace’s caddie tested negative for COVID-19 but will quarantine for 14 days.

The PGA Tour implemented contact tracing upon those who might have been in close contact with Grace and tour medical advisors “are not recommending any additional testing at this time.”

The virus outbreak shut down the tour from March until June before events resumed without spectators and with safeguards for those at events.

