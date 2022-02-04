Grace Period Won’t Be Extended – Mbalula

The end of March grace period to renew drivers’ licences will not be extended — unless there’s an emergency.
This is according to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.
He says more than half a million motorists who applied for renewals last October, are still waiting.
In November last year, an electrical surge damaged the drivers’ licence card printing machine.
It then had to be sent to Germany for repairs.
Since the machine came back in January, about 128,000 cards have been printed.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation says it aims to produce at least 400,000 licences a month to reduce the backlog.
