iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Grace Period Won’t Be Extended – Mbalula

Minister Fikile Mbalula releases National Taxi Lekgotla Discussion documents. Photo Credit: GCIS

4 hours ago 1 min read

The end of March grace period to renew drivers’ licences will not be extended — unless there’s an emergency.

This is according to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

He says more than half a million motorists who applied for renewals last October, are still waiting.

In November last year, an electrical surge damaged the drivers’ licence card printing machine.

It then had to be sent to Germany for repairs.

Since the machine came back in January, about 128,000 cards have been printed.  

The Road Traffic Management Corporation says it aims to produce at least 400,000 licences a month to reduce the backlog.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Mogoeng Thankful He Didn’t Have To Renounce God, Bible

4 hours ago
1 min read

ANC salaries paid in full – Mashatile

4 hours ago
2 min read

The NICD Reports 3 266 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

5 hours ago
1 min read

Nehawu To Challenge ANC In Court Over Unpaid Salaries

1 day ago
1 min read

Census 2022 Gets Underway

1 day ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 502 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Prominent Names Implicated In Second Part Of State Capture Report

1 day ago
1 min read

Eskom Implements Stage 2 Loadshedding

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 085 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Cabinet Approves Changes To Alert Level 1 Regulations

2 days ago
1 min read

Presidency Receives Part 2 Of State Capture Report

2 days ago
Mkhwebane
1 min read

Mkhwebane Dealt Another Blow

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Mogoeng Thankful He Didn’t Have To Renounce God, Bible

4 hours ago
1 min read

Grace Period Won’t Be Extended – Mbalula

4 hours ago
1 min read

ANC salaries paid in full – Mashatile

4 hours ago
2 min read

The NICD Reports 3 266 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

5 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer