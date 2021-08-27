iAfrica

Grace Period For Driver’s Licence Renewal Extended

Minister Fikile Mbalula releases National Taxi Lekgotla Discussion documents. Photo Credit: GCIS

Cries for the extension of driver’s licence renewals have been heard.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced the department will be extending the process to 31 March 2022.

Gauteng accounts for the highest number of licences not yet renewed at 437,819 out of a total of 980,038 expired licences, representing 44.6 percent non-renewal.

“The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in restrictions that led to the closure of Driving Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs), resulting in backlogs,” Mbalula said.

“The previous extensions of the validity period were meant to enable an orderly clearing of the backlog.”

All learner’s licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licences and professional driving permits that expire during the period that commenced from 26 March 2020, up to and including 31 August 2021, are deemed valid and their validity periods are extended for a further grace period ending on 31 March 2022.

