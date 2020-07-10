Fri. Jul 10th, 2020

Graça Machel and Melinda Gates to Make a Call to Action on behalf of Women and Girls on Africa.com Webinar

Graça Machel and Melinda Gates will make a call to action in response to the impact of COVID-19 on women and girls in Africa during the next webinar session on Africa.com. Graça Machel is one of the world’s leading advocates for women’s and children’s rights and has been a social justice and political activist for many decades. She established the Graça Machel Trust in 2010 as a Pan-African advocacy organisation focused on child health and nutrition, education, women’s economic and financial empowerment, leadership and good governance. The Trust has worked to “Multiply the Faces and Amplify the Voices” of African women and children. Melinda Gates is co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation which launched  in 2000. Through her work at the foundation, Melinda has seen first-hand that empowering women and girls can bring transformational improvements in the health and prosperity of families, communities, and societies.

SOURCE: VIRTUAL CONFERENCE AFRICA

