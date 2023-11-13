Govt Intervention to Eliminate Child Hunger

According to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), the government’s action to combat child hunger in the country is insufficient.

This comes after the commission released a research that revealed an increase in the number of children diagnosed with severe malnutrition, particularly in the Eastern Cape.

According to statistics, 114 children died from malnutrition between August 2022 and September 2023.In August, a 38-year-old mother in the Eastern Cape killed herself and her three children, with authorities assuming she did so because she couldn’t feed them.

According to Commissioner Jonas Sibanyoni, while there are school nutrition programmes and social handouts, there is still a significant gap in tackling the matter.

“The amount that is given, I must say, is not sufficient to provide food sufficiently, because the Constitution says we have the right to sufficient food.”