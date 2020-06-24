Wed. Jun 24th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Govt Calls On Creditors, Other Stakeholders To Vote For Saa’s Rescue Plan

6 mins ago 2 min read

Parked SAA planes. Picture: EWN

Share with your network!

Government is urging creditors and others involved at South African Airways (SAA) to vote in favour of the controversial business rescue plan for the broke carrier.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) said that backing the plan by the business rescue practitioners (BRPs) would result in a better return for all parties compared to liquidation.

“The DPE believes a positive vote to finalise the business rescue process would be the most expeditious option for the national carrier to restructure its affairs, its business, debts and other liabilities, resulting in the emergence of a new viable, sustainable, competitive airline that provides integrated domestic, regional and
international flight services. Should creditors vote not to support the business rescue plan, SAA would face liquidation,” said DPE spokesperson Sam Mkokeli.

“As the shareholder on behalf of government, the DPE and has highlighted the disadvantages of the liquidation of the airline: creditors would receive substantially less for debts owed to them by SAA, there would be a loss of opportunities to provide the new airline with technical, financial, and operational expertise and overall future business partnerships and the severance benefits to retrenched employees would be capped across the board, regardless of years of service,” he added.

In order for Thursday’s vote to pass, 75% is required and this would pave the way for SAA’s BRPs to finalise their restructuring plan for the embattled airline.

Government was told it would need to find at least R10 billion for the rescue plan to work.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Infographic: Do’s And Don’ts For COVID-19 Contact Tracing By Employers

24 hours ago
4 min read

Share-Based Payment Issues At Listed Companies

24 hours ago
1 min read

Unemployment Rate Reaches 30.1% During Q1 – Stats SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Infrastructure Tampering Will Lead To Outages, Eskom Warns Gauteng Residents

1 day ago
6 min read

Six Steps To Start Off Investing

2 days ago
2 min read

Eskom Defends Use Of Load Reduction In Areas Where Illegal Connections Persist

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Tshegofatso Pule’s Alleged Killer Accused Of Trying To Delay Legal Process

48 seconds ago
2 min read

Govt Calls On Creditors, Other Stakeholders To Vote For Saa’s Rescue Plan

6 mins ago
1 min read

Motshekga: Officials Working Hard To Ensure All Schools Covid-19 Compliant

14 mins ago
1 min read

Govt: Lockdown Regulations Challenge Must Be Tested In Higher Court

29 mins ago