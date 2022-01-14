Government Would Be wise To Concede Defeat On Aarto Implementation – AA

The Automobile Association (AA) has joined a growing number of parties and organisations in welcoming the judgment handed down by the Pretoria High Court declaring the Aarto Act and its amendments unconstitutional.
It’s noted that the court found that the act intruded on the exclusive executive and legislative competence of local and provincial governments.
The AA said that the judgment vindicated its position stated over many years that the Aarto Act was drafted without sufficient care.
Spokesperson Layton Beard: “The government would be wise to concede defeat in relation to the implementation of Aarto. Aarto and the RTIA have added no value to road safety and merely provided secure and lucrative employment for a select few. As such, the AA welcomes the court’s decision as a landmark in good governance in South Africa.”
More Stories
Data Suggests Omicron Less Severe Than Delta – WC Health Department
COVID-19 Admissions In WC Lower Than Third Wave Peak
Johannesburg Residents Will Suffer From Council Chaos – Steenhuisen
NICD Reports 5 920 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Sisulu Attack Unwarranted – Zondo
SA May Transition COVID-19 Treatment To Endemic Phase
Health Department Reiterates That COVID-19 Vaccines Are Safe
Aarto Declared Invalid And Unconstitutional
Infrastructure, Placements Are Still Big Problems – Motshekga
DA Urges Government To End State Of Disaster
Busa Offers Resources To NPA
Rotational Learning At Schools Not Working – Makhura