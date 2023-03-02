Government Working On Solutions To End Blackouts – Mashatile

ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile says government is working on solutions to end blackouts.
He says fixing Eskom’s operational efficiency is one of the top priorities.
Mashatile was speaking at the Special Congress of the National Union of Mineworkers on Wednesday.
“The ANC government remains single-minded in its resolve to end load-shedding in a much time shorter frame than originally projected,” said Mashatile.
“Our focus is on three things: Firstly improving Eskom operational efficiencies, secondly bringing more power to the grid. Thirdly strengthening demand management measures including taking more people out of the Eskom grid.”
Mashatile said government will take over a portion of Eskom’s R4-billion debt.
According to Mashatile, a lower debt burden will enable Eskom to implement a viable unbundling process.
