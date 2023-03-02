iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Government Working On Solutions To End Blackouts – Mashatile

14 hours ago 1 min read

ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile says government is working on solutions to end blackouts.

He says fixing Eskom’s operational efficiency is one of the top priorities.

Mashatile was speaking at the Special Congress of the National Union of Mineworkers on Wednesday.

“The ANC government remains single-minded in its resolve to end load-shedding in a much time shorter frame than originally projected,” said Mashatile.

“Our focus is on three things: Firstly improving Eskom operational efficiencies, secondly bringing more power to the grid. Thirdly strengthening demand management measures including taking more people out of the Eskom grid.”

Mashatile said government will take over a portion of Eskom’s R4-billion debt.

According to Mashatile, a lower debt burden will enable Eskom to implement a viable unbundling process.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Cele To Visit Westbury Amid Violence In The Area

14 hours ago
1 min read

Polokwane Treasury Allocation At Risk Of Suspension

14 hours ago
1 min read

Farmers Buckle Under Power Cuts

14 hours ago
4 min read

Tax Incentives For Renewable Energy

3 days ago
1 min read

Maimane Says Alleged Eskom Looters Must Be Held To Account

3 days ago
1 min read

De Ruyter Should Have Followed Procedures For Reporting Corruption – ATM

3 days ago
1 min read

Government Determined To Address FATF Concerns

3 days ago
1 min read

Eye Of Cyclone Freddy Moves Closer

7 days ago
1 min read

DA Wants Access To Info Around De Ruyter’s Allegations

7 days ago
1 min read

Calib Cassim Appointed Interim Eskom CEO

7 days ago
3 min read

Take Control Of Your Finances With A Budget

1 week ago
2 min read

2023 Budget Speech A Step Towards Equitable Access To Healthcare

1 week ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Africa’s WhatsApp Economy Is On The Rise

14 hours ago
1 min read

Cele To Visit Westbury Amid Violence In The Area

14 hours ago
1 min read

Polokwane Treasury Allocation At Risk Of Suspension

14 hours ago
1 min read

Farmers Buckle Under Power Cuts

14 hours ago

Share