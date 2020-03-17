Government To Send Emergency Water Tanks To Rural Areas, Informal Settlements

Share with your network!

In light of the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa and the measures being implemented by government, the Department of Water and Sanitation is dispatching emergency water services and supplies to the most vulnerable.

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has instructed her department to ensure that rural areas and informal settlements were provided with water tanks and standpipes to increase access to water for residents.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the outbreak an official state of disaster.

The department will also provide water tanks and sanitisers in public spaces, including taxi ranks, train and bus stations, and other areas where people congregate.

“We find ourselves in an unfortunate situation where we are called upon to respond to this pandemic. We commit ourselves to do everything possible to respond to the urgent needs of our people, through the provision of water and sanitation as we confront the possible spread of the virus,” said Sisulu.

“We call upon everyone in the human settlements, water and sanitation sector to work with government in responding to the coronavirus. We also appeal to residents where we will be providing services to work with our officials. This is a matter which requires all of us to play our role in order to succeed.”

EWN



