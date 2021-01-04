iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Government Targets 40 Million South Africans For Vaccine

11 mins ago 1 min read

More than 40 million South Africans are targeted to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year.

This represents approximately 67-percent of the country’s population.

However Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says so far the government has only secured enough dosages to immunise 10-percent of the population.

The Minister delivered an update on the government’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout strategy on Sunday and assured South Africans, that the issue of vaccines, is receiving undivided attention from the government.

Mkhize says structures have been set up to expedite procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Government has been widely criticised for its approach in the race to procure a vaccine.

Read The Full Statement Here

