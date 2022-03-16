Government Slammed For State Of Disaster Extension

Government has been criticised for extending the National State of Disaster by another month.
AfriForum is now headed to court, while the DA called it “nothing but a power grab”.
ActionSA said it’s exploring all options to challenge the extension.
Progressive Health Forum has also weighed in on the matter.
Dr Aslam Dasoo said it is an “unhappy situation”.
“I’m not sure what the time that is bought will achieve. South Africa has been under the State of Disaster for two years and they’re frustrated,” he said.
“They don’t understand the reasons for the extension…. This was never meant to manage the pandemic. It is time this thing is lifted. It is untransparent and lacks accountability.”
