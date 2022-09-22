iAfrica

Government Signs Agreements To Add Power To Grid

5 hours ago 1 min read

Government is now moving to secure more independent power producers, with a signing ceremony under way in Centurion with three independent power producers.

They will add additional supply to the grid within the next 18 months.

They offer offshore wind energy technology.

The Mineral Resources and Energy Department launched an independent power producer procurement programme in April last year, proposing multiple bid windows for potential power suppliers to alleviate the country’s energy crisis.

The top three projects that have been chosen are the Coleskop wind power, San Kraal wind power and Phezukomoya wind power suppliers.

The department says plans to sign with the remaining 22 potential bidders for energy supply will be announced later this year.

