Government Set To Intervene After Devasting Masiphumelele Fire

The Soshanguve High School in Pretoria following a fire in the administration block. Picture: @Lesufi/Twitter

3 hours ago 1 min read

Human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu visited Masiphumelele to assess the situation after a devastating fire destroyed over a thousand structures last week.

Thousands of people have been left homeless.

The site is being cleared, while affected residents are staying in different locations such as churches and halls until they can move back.

The City is in the process of declaring a local disaster, to release emergency funding to help residents.

It also wants to ensure adequate housing for the displaced, with help from Sisulu.

