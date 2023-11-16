Government Says No Need To Panic – Buy Eggs

The Agricultural, Land Reform and Rural Development Department says there’s no need to panic-buy eggs as stocks are replenishing.

The department says it has open import permits for eggs and other poultry products from several countries.

Brazil, the USA and Argentina have been exporting eggs to South Africa for quite some time, and the department is currently processing import permits from several others.

The department says the avian influenza outbreak is under control and that 70 percent of farms that were not infected continue to produce eggs and chickens.

The egg production cycle is expected to normalise early next year.