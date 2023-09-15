Government Says It Will End The Hijacking Of Buildings

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says government is working with municipalities to end the hijacking of government buildings.

She was speaking during a cabinet meeting outcome briefing on Thursday.

Over 70 people died when a fire broke out at an illegally occupied government building in the Johannesburg CBD last month.

“On the fight against crime and corruption on Operation Bring Back, cabinet commended the ramping of this Operation Bring Back …to identify and recover illegal occupied state buildings,” Ntshavheni said.

“The national government is providing support to municipalities to ensure that the enforcement of bylaws to eradicate the hijacking of buildings.”