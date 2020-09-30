iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Government Reveals List Of High-Risk Countries Not Allowed To Enter South Africa

Image: Pexels

11 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

On Wednesday government has revealed a list of high risk countries which leisure travelers thereof are not allowed to enter South Africa under the eased travel restrictions taking effect on 1 October.

High-skills visa holders, investors, and diplomats from high-risk countries, as well as South African citizens wishing to come home, would be allowed to enter, but should adhere to certain conditions.

China is considered to be low risk and anyone travelling to South Africa from another African country is permitted to enter.

All travelers entering South Africa need to present valid negative COVID-19 test results not older than 72 hours before departure and would be screened on arrival.

Should they show symptoms, test positive and not being able to self-isolate; they will be quarantines at a state-identified facility. Travelers need a travel insurance to cover any costs arising from this.

LIST OF HIGH-RISK COUNTRIES:

  • Dominican Republic
  • Ecuador
  • France
  • Georgia
  • Gibraltar
  • Guatemala
  • Honduras
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • India
  • Iran
  • Iraq
  • Ireland
  • Israel
  • Jamaica
  • Jordan
  • Kosovo
  • Kuwait
  • Lebanon
  • Luxembourg
  • Malta
  • Mexico
  • Moldova
  • Monaco
  • Montenegro
  • Netherlands
  • Nepal
  • Oman
  • Palestine
  • Panama
  • Paraguay
  • Peru
  • Portugal
  • Qatar
  • Romania
  • Russia
  • San Marino
  • St Martin
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Suriname
  • Switzerland
  • Trinidad and Tobago
  • Ukraine
  • United Kingdom
  • United States of America
  • Virgin Islands
  • Venezuela

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Phase 3 Clinical Trial For Potential COVID-19 Vaccine Commences In South Africa

4 hours ago
1 min read

R85m Corruption Case Involving 22 SAPS Officers Postponed

8 hours ago
1 min read

Business Rescue Practitioners Suspend SAA Operations

8 hours ago
2 min read

President Calls For National Action To Restore Employment

9 hours ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 Update in Numbers

9 hours ago
1 min read

Intense Cold Front Expected To Hit The Cape From Wednesday

1 day ago
1 min read

South Africa Lost 2.2 Million Jobs In Second Quarter

1 day ago
1 min read

Eskom Maintenance Workers To Strike

1 day ago
1 min read

Action SA Application Rejected by IEC

1 day ago
1 min read

188 More COVID-19 Deaths In SA

1 day ago
2 min read

More Arrests Expected In Connection With Kinnear Murder – Cele

2 days ago
2 min read

Opposition Calls For Mapisa-Nqakula To Be Sacked

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Government Reveals List Of High-Risk Countries Not Allowed To Enter South Africa

12 seconds ago
2 min read

Franschhoek’s Mystery Weekends Are Guaranteed Food For The Soul

2 hours ago
3 min read

Pam Golding Auctions Launched

3 hours ago
4 min read

Fighting Back: How Will The Hospitality And Tourism Industry Win The War Against COVID-19?

3 hours ago