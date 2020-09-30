Government Reveals List Of High-Risk Countries Not Allowed To Enter South Africa

On Wednesday government has revealed a list of high risk countries which leisure travelers thereof are not allowed to enter South Africa under the eased travel restrictions taking effect on 1 October.
High-skills visa holders, investors, and diplomats from high-risk countries, as well as South African citizens wishing to come home, would be allowed to enter, but should adhere to certain conditions.
China is considered to be low risk and anyone travelling to South Africa from another African country is permitted to enter.
All travelers entering South Africa need to present valid negative COVID-19 test results not older than 72 hours before departure and would be screened on arrival.
Should they show symptoms, test positive and not being able to self-isolate; they will be quarantines at a state-identified facility. Travelers need a travel insurance to cover any costs arising from this.
LIST OF HIGH-RISK COUNTRIES:
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- France
- Georgia
- Gibraltar
- Guatemala
- Honduras
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Iran
- Iraq
- Ireland
- Israel
- Jamaica
- Jordan
- Kosovo
- Kuwait
- Lebanon
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Mexico
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- Nepal
- Oman
- Palestine
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Romania
- Russia
- San Marino
- St Martin
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Suriname
- Switzerland
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
- United States of America
- Virgin Islands
- Venezuela
