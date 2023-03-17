iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Government Ready To Deal With Any Eventuality

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting. Photo: GCIS
3 hours ago 1 min read

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is confident there will be no national shutdown on Monday.

But, she says government is prepared to deal with any eventuality.

She says cabinet learned valuable lessons from the July 2021 riots.

Ntshaveni says this time around ministers are on the same page.

“There is synchrony with what we are saying and the plans that are in place and anyone can take any question. We are coordinating,” Ntshaveni said.

“Part of the weakness identified was the lack of coordination from the security cluster and I can assure you the coordination is 500 percent improved from the previous experience.”

The army will be on standby should chaos erupt on Monday.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Malema Rubbishes Concerns That EFF Nationwide Protest Will Turn Violent

3 hours ago
1 min read

Santaco Says Taxi Industry Will Operate As Normal

3 hours ago
1 min read

Nersa Sticks By 18.65% Tariff Increase

3 hours ago
1 min read

Anarchy Will Not Be Allowed In SA – Ramaphosa

3 hours ago
1 min read

It’s Anarchy Of The Highest Order – Mbalula

1 day ago
1 min read

Cape Town Stockpiling Diesel For Winter

1 day ago
1 min read

ANC Is Not Corrupt – Mbalula

1 day ago
1 min read

No Timeline On Phala Phala Probe – Lebeya

6 days ago
1 min read

CT Residents Investing In Solar To Capitalise On Incentive Programme – CoCT

1 week ago
1 min read

Phaahla Takes Aim At Police Over Health Sector Strike

1 week ago
1 min read

Public Enterprises Ministry Will Cease To Exist – Ramaphosa

1 week ago
1 min read

President Slams Nehawu Protest

1 week ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Jesse Clegg, Majozi, Ross Learmonth And Other Artists Are Set To Perform At ‘A Big Day Out’ Show In April!

1 hour ago
3 min read

Explore Zanzibar This Easter With Ease, Thanks To A New Direct Flight Route

3 hours ago
1 min read

Malema Rubbishes Concerns That EFF Nationwide Protest Will Turn Violent

3 hours ago
1 min read

Santaco Says Taxi Industry Will Operate As Normal

3 hours ago

Share