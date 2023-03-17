Government Ready To Deal With Any Eventuality

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is confident there will be no national shutdown on Monday.

But, she says government is prepared to deal with any eventuality.

She says cabinet learned valuable lessons from the July 2021 riots.

Ntshaveni says this time around ministers are on the same page.

“There is synchrony with what we are saying and the plans that are in place and anyone can take any question. We are coordinating,” Ntshaveni said.

“Part of the weakness identified was the lack of coordination from the security cluster and I can assure you the coordination is 500 percent improved from the previous experience.”

The army will be on standby should chaos erupt on Monday.

