Government Officials Must Admit Failures – Holomisa

Specialist freezers await distribution of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines to the NHS from a secure location in Britain this undated handout obtained Dec. 5, 2020. (Public Health England/Handout via Reuters)

2 hours ago 1 min read

UDM leader, Bantu Holomisa says the delay in procuring the COVID-19 vaccine may be a tactic to determine who bags the tender.

He was weighing in on Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize’s vaccination plan.

“I doubt we will make it, given that the same department is still struggling to roll out PPEs to workers in every hospital,” he says.

“I see this as a classical example of incompetence by government deployees,” he adds.

Holomisa says government officials must admit their failures.

“Government must stop blaming South Africans.”

