Government Officials Must Admit Failures – Holomisa

Share with your network!

UDM leader, Bantu Holomisa says the delay in procuring the COVID-19 vaccine may be a tactic to determine who bags the tender.

He was weighing in on Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize’s vaccination plan.

“I doubt we will make it, given that the same department is still struggling to roll out PPEs to workers in every hospital,” he says.

“I see this as a classical example of incompetence by government deployees,” he adds.

Holomisa says government officials must admit their failures.

“Government must stop blaming South Africans.”

Share with your network!