Government Must Act With Speed To Implement Wage Increase – Cosatu

21 seconds ago 1 min read

Trade union federation Cosatu said that government should act with speed in implementing the proposed increase to the national minimum wage.

Cosatu has welcomed the move by the National Minimum Wage Commission, which has proposed a CPI plus 1% increase.

If CPI remains at 5%, this could mean a 6% increase in the national minimum wage from R21.69 to R23.

Cosatu said that domestic workers would gain the most when the national minimum wage was adjusted.

This means that the country’s almost 900,000 domestic workers will move from just over R19 to R23 an hour.

But Cosatu Parliament coordinator Matthew Parks said that the matter was now in government’s hands and it must act quickly.

Parks said that the increase would go a long way in alleviating the struggles of domestic workers.

