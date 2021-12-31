Government Lifts Curfew

The government has lifted the COVID-19 curfew with immediate effect and approved further changes to level 1 lockdown following a special Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The meeting approved several changes to the Adjusted Level 1 COVID-19 regulations.

Government says indicators suggest the country may have passed the fourth wave peak.

It also says that while the Omicron variant is highly transmissible, hospitalisation rates have been lower than in previous waves.

In a statement issued by Minister in the Presidency, there will be no restrictions on the hours of movement of people.

Indoor gathering will be limited to 1,000 people, while outdoor gatherings are limited to 2,000 people.

Alcohol establishment that have licences to operate beyond 11 pm will revert back to full licence conditions.

The lifting of curfew, which had been from midnight to 4am, comes after business owners and those in the hospitality sector pushed to have it lifted in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations. The Democratic Alliance (DA) also backed the call.

Share with your network!