Government Learned Lessons From COVID Corruption – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that the government had taken lessons from the corruption during the COVID-19 pandemic and vowed not to allow the same issues to arise with the National Health Insurance (NHI).

Ramaphosa recently signed the NHI into law, which sparked significant opposition from various political parties and organizations.

The NHI is a funding system designed to enable the government to cover certain medical services at both public and private healthcare institutions.

Critics argue that the current administration lacks the capability to implement the NHI without falling into corruption.

Although no official budget has been established, it is anticipated that the NHI will cost the government billions of taxpayer funds once it is fully operational.

“Incidents of corruption is something that you curb as you learn, you learn on the job as it were. As you learn, you then close the loopholes because people who want to steal will always find loopholes.”

Ramaphosa mentioned that some individuals oppose the concept of universal healthcare and would not support it under any conditions.