Government Launches Platform To Unpack Taxi Industry Matters

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has called on taxi operators, taxi drivers and civil society to engage government on a plan that will see the taxi industry as an integral part of the formal economy.

The Minister made these remarks on Thursday during the launch of the National Taxi Lekgotla Public Discourse platform, which is effectively a dialogue with industry and civil society on topical issues that require resolution.

“The National Taxi Lekgotla will be a platform where we will consolidate consensus on sustainable ways to formalise and regulate the industry. This will be underpinned by an economic empowerment model that must benefit every single taxi operator, and not just those in positions of leadership,” the Minister said.

He said the public discourse platform will provide an opportunity to stakeholders and civil society at large to contribute to the solutions that will place the country on a sustainable footing to deliver an industry of the future, able to sustain itself.

