iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Government Launches Platform To Unpack Taxi Industry Matters

8 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has called on taxi operators, taxi drivers and civil society to engage government on a plan that will see the taxi industry as an integral part of the formal economy.

The Minister made these remarks on Thursday during the launch of the National Taxi Lekgotla Public Discourse platform, which is effectively a dialogue with industry and civil society on topical issues that require resolution.

“The National Taxi Lekgotla will be a platform where we will consolidate consensus on sustainable ways to formalise and regulate the industry. This will be underpinned by an economic empowerment model that must benefit every single taxi operator, and not just those in positions of leadership,” the Minister said.

He said the public discourse platform will provide an opportunity to stakeholders and civil society at large to contribute to the solutions that will place the country on a sustainable footing to deliver an industry of the future, able to sustain itself.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Nehawu To Embark On Mass Protest Action

9 mins ago
1 min read

Outrage Over Zozo’s Brutal Murder Increases

15 mins ago
1 min read

Western Cape Closes Convention Centre Field Hospital

20 mins ago
2 min read

Millions Wasted On Rectification Of Houses Already Built

29 mins ago
3 min read

Digitalization In Railway Is Coming, Are We Ready For That?

2 hours ago
1 min read

Zandile Gumede Blames Media For Her Removal As eThekwini Mayor

1 day ago
1 min read

Experian Data Breach: FNB Advises Customers To Be Vigilant

1 day ago
1 min read

Eskom To Continue Loadshedding From 9AM Thursday

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Coronavirus Cases Close In On 600K Mark

1 day ago
1 min read

Tourism Opens-up For Level 2

2 days ago
1 min read

ANC on Zandile Gumede: ‘We Can’t Throw Her Away’

2 days ago
1 min read

Zandile Gumede Sworn Into KZN legislature

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Government Launches Platform To Unpack Taxi Industry Matters

8 seconds ago
1 min read

Nehawu To Embark On Mass Protest Action

9 mins ago
1 min read

Outrage Over Zozo’s Brutal Murder Increases

15 mins ago
1 min read

Western Cape Closes Convention Centre Field Hospital

20 mins ago