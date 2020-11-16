Government Issues Warrant Of Arrest For Bushiris

Share with your network!

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams has confirmed that the government has issued a warrant of arrest for Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary.

The Bushiris are currently out on R200,000 bail and failed to return from Malawi for their court appearance.

The government has started the extradition process so that the couple can face charges of money laundering, fraud and theft that are held against them.

According to the government the extradition process could be lengthy but when the Bushiris return to South Africa they could face additional charges for absconding.

In the mean time, the Hawks are investigating how the couple managed to violate immigration laws when handing in their travel documents as part of their bail conditions.

Share with your network!