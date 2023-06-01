Government Is Intensifying The Fight Against Crime – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says his government has introduced several measures to fight crime.

Ramaphosa presented the Presidency budget vote on Wednesday.

His comment comes just days after the SAPS released crime statistics that paint a bleak picture.

According to the latest crime statistics, around 70 people were murdered each day between January and March this year.

“We will not allow criminal syndicates to operate in this country and we are targeting those at the top to disrupt their networks,” Ramahosa said.

