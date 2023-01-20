iAfrica

Government Has Confidence In people dealing with SA’s electricity crisis

6 hours ago

Government has called for calm regarding load shedding, saying that It was confident that the situation was being dealt with.

Civil society organisation, Not In My Name International, is leading a march against the rolling power cuts in Pretoria on Friday.

The crowd will march from Church Square in Pretoria to the Union Buildings.

The country has seen high levels of power cuts over the past few months, with businesses closing and the economy at risk.

Citizens have expressed outrage as they’re often left in the dark for hours, causing havoc for many trying get through their daily lives.

Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele: “We know it may have taken too long to resolve it, but we’ve got confidence in the number of people who are trying to deal with it now. With the board members, we anticipate that very soon they will be making pronouncements with regard to the timeframes, how a number of these things are going to be resolved.”

