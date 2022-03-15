Government Expected To Make Decision on State Of Disaster

Government is expected to make an announcement on Tuesday on whether the national state of disaster will be scrapped or extended.
The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) met again on Monday to discuss the matter.
South Africa’s national state of disaster is lapsing on Tuesday.
Various government departments, including the health department, have made submissions on proposed measures that will come into effect should the national state of disaster be lifted.
