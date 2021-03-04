iAfrica

Government Confident About Herd Immunity

A doctor receives a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the government hospital in Klerksdorp, South Africa, February 18, 2021.

Government is confident it will reach herd immunity against COVID-19 by the end of the year, despite some doubts expressed by experts.

Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla received his vaccine on Wednesday at the newly-opened site at the George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Pretoria.

The site at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital is expected to receive 3 800 doses of the vaccine.

Over 18 000 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in Gauteng so far and authorities say they’re ahead of their targets.

There are now 49 vaccination sites across the country, including private facilities.

