Government Concerned Over Gun Violence

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says government is working on appointing specialised police units to tackle continued gun violence.

Gungubele also sent special condolences to the families of rapper, Kiernan Forbes — known as AKA — and his friend, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane.

He was speaking at a briefing announcing the outcomes of Wednesday’s cabinet meeting.

“These heinous and cold-blooded attacks which are being investigated by law enforcement authorities, highlight the prevalence of gun violence and its impact in the communities,” said Gungubele.

“Cabinet reassures South Africans that South African Police Services is being strengthened to prevent crime.”.

This includes putting more police on the streets and setting up specialised teams that will focus on specific type of crime.

Share with your network!