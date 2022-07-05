iAfrica

Government Celebrates 100th Locally Manufactured Train

Passenger Railway Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has celebrated the launch of 100 new trains under its modernisation programme.

The Transport Minister, Prasa and Gauteng Premier David Makhura unveiled and took the locomotives for a ride on Monday morning in Ekurhuleni.

Gibela is a Black Economic Empowerment consortium – where French rail company Alstom and Ubambano Rail own 70% and 30% equity respectively.

Minister Fikile Mbalula says the trains were meant to be delivered in 2020 but were delayed due to COVID-19.

Officials say through the private partnership with the government they are looking into rehabilitating the local railway line.

The trains run at 120km per hour, can ferry up to 1,200 people, they have climate control and CCTV.

